ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Man Recalls Time Entire Flight 'Fell in Love' With Passenger Named Paul

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Please let this story find Paul and let him know there are thousands of people who are ready to riot at his call," wrote one...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Flight Attendant Explains What Happens if Someone Dies Mid-Flight

So what happens if someone dies while in mid-flight?. A flight attendant was recently on a podcast and she explained what happens if someone passes away while on a flight. Much to my surprise, she says that if someone passes away while on a flight, they keep the deceased person in their assigned seat and recline them.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Spirit Airlines#Tiktok
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
877K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy