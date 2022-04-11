Carpet Wool Might Make a Better Performance Sock

Click here to read the full article.

TMC Limited’s CEO explains how carpet wool can enhance the performance properties needed for socks, climbing shoes and other products.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.