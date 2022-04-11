ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Chris Rock Says He's Not Talking About The Slap "Until I Get Paid"

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago

Chris Rock has yet to address the controversial slap he received from Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars. According to Deadline , the comedian did not say anything about the incident itself but hinted when he’ll share more of his perspective during a comedy show on Friday (April 8) at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, Calif.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said at the beginning of his performance, the outlet reported.

As the fallout from the slap continues, Smith has issued an apology and faced his own consequences. On his own accord, the veteran actor resigned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As an organization, The Academy has decided to ban the award-winning actor from all events for the next 10 years . He will be allowed to keep his first and only Oscar award, which he accepted moments after the infamous slap.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” expressed The Academy.

For the remainder of his set, Rock joked about Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, corporate diversity, having children, being single, and more according to Deadline. He is currently on the Ego Death tour with dates from April through November across the United States. The 57-year-old’s last tour was the Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018, and he also released the stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine in February of the latter year. Both marked his return to the live stage after nearly a decade.

Amid the Ego Death tour, Rock and Kevin Hart have a headlining minitour, Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed, this July across five days in New York and New Jersey.

View the full Ego Death tour schedule as well as the schedule for Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed below.

Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED DATES:

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Comments / 0

