Chris Rock Says He’s Not Talking About The Slap “Until I Get Paid”

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock has yet to address the controversial slap he received from Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars. According to Deadline , the comedian did not say anything about the incident itself but hinted when he’ll share more of his perspective during a comedy show on Friday (April 8) at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, Calif.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said at the beginning of his performance, the outlet reported.

As the fallout from the slap continues, Smith has issued an apology and faced his own consequences. On his own accord, the veteran actor resigned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As an organization, The Academy has decided to ban the award-winning actor from all events for the next 10 years . He will be allowed to keep his first and only Oscar award, which he accepted moments after the infamous slap.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” expressed The Academy.

For the remainder of his set, Rock joked about Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, corporate diversity, having children, being single, and more according to Deadline. He is currently on the Ego Death tour with dates from April through November across the United States. The 57-year-old’s last tour was the Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018, and he also released the stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine in February of the latter year. Both marked his return to the live stage after nearly a decade.

Amid the Ego Death tour, Rock and Kevin Hart have a headlining minitour, Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed, this July across five days in New York and New Jersey.

View the full Ego Death tour schedule as well as the schedule for Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed below.

Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED DATES:

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center