A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on a more important mission now — seeking a way to help others in the name of his little sister, who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada’s high desert.“At the end of the day, I just don’t want this to happen to any other families,” Casey Valley told The Associated Press. “I want to do everything I can to make sure no one ever has to go through any of this.”Hundreds of townspeople turned out Sunday evening for a celebration of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO