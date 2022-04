Unfortunately, an old Wichita Falls restaurant that shuttered it's doors years ago went up in flames. On Monday afternoon, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a two-alarm structure fire call on the 1400 Block of Iowa Park Road, near the intersection of Shepard Access Road, and Old Iowa Park Road. When the firefighters first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from building that once housed Freddy’s Casa Manana, which was a restaurant that closed several years ago. Since the property was engulfed in flames, firefighters called for additional units which elevated the call to a two-alarm fire. A ladder truck was immediately used to battle the blaze.

