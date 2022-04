POTTSTOWN, PA — The Pottstown Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that the theft and fraud incident occurred on January 27, 2022. A victim reported to police that her purse and identification were stolen from her vehicle while she was inside a gym located on State Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County. On March 10, 2022, the pictured white female attempted to cash checks using the victim’s stolen identification card at the Diamond Credit Union in Pottstown and at the Boyertown Branch located in Gilbertsville. The suspect was operating the pictured black Kia SUV.

