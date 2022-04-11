HomeGoods Swift Creek location to open off Hull Street Road this Thursday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — HomeGoods, a home decor and furnishing store, is holding its grand opening at its new Hull Street Road location this week.

The new store is replacing the former Babies R’ Us location at 13315 Rittenhouse Drive in Midlothian between Petco and Ross. The store is located at the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center.

A sign on the front door of the business said they can’t wait to welcome shoppers in for opening day on Thursday, April 14.

HomeGoods photo by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

