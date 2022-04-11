ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following ticket resales spiking, Chris Rock announces stop in San Antonio

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Chris Rock is coming to San Antonio as a stop on his Ego Death World Tour 2022. And the tour is getting a lot of buzz. Rock will be at the Majestic Theatre on Nov. 10 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10...

