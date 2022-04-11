ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks

By MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury was selected Monday to hear a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post...

