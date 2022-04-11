Woman hit and killed during Cleveland street race
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning.
The 36-year-old victim was walking on Superior Avenue at about 2:25 a.m. when it happened.
Police said two vehicles, which appeared to be racing, sideswiped each other. Then one of the cars hit the woman.
On Monday, investigators released photos and video of the two suspect vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call accident investigators at 216-623-5290. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
