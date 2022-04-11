ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman hit and killed during Cleveland street race

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old victim was walking on Superior Avenue at about 2:25 a.m. when it happened.

Police say alleged kidnapping was ‘a misunderstanding’

Police said two vehicles, which appeared to be racing, sideswiped each other. Then one of the cars hit the woman.

On Monday, investigators released photos and video of the two suspect vehicles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25n1RV_0f5njzlh00
    (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJpGw_0f5njzlh00
    (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information is asked to call accident investigators at 216-623-5290. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

brandy price
3d ago

Wow you seriously have to keep watching a 30 second ad to watch the 2 second video? Made me only watch it once and because the ad was so long I almost didn't watch it at all. If I was the family of the women I would be furious.

