Learning to Lovie the Tampa 2: Defensive Backs

By John Hunter Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Last week, the Texans Wire started a series on the Tampa 2 defense. The hallmark scheme of new coach Lovie Smith is one that has become of the upmost importance of Houston Texans fans since the promotion of their defensive coordinator in February.

In a draft where the Texans have two first-round selections, understanding schematic fit and how that might play into the general manager Nick Caserio’s selection process is important. Part 1 took a look at the three-technique and one-technique defensive tackles in addition to the strong and weakside defensive ends were covered. Part 2 examined the three linebacker roles known as the Will, the Mike, and the Sam were expounded upon.

This final article will aim to cover the defensive backs, the favorite position group of this author. John Crumpler was joined once again by Sports’ Illustrated’s Jordan Pun. Below is the full interview on YouTube.

Cornerbacks are, at face value, the simplest position to understand in football. Their job is generally to mirror the wide receivers on their routes and force incompletions (passes defended). In zone coverage, they become responsible for any receiver, running back, or tight end who enters their zone. This all comes in addition to making tackles alongside the boundary of the field. Simple, right?

For the Tampa 2, corners are tasked with playing a majority of snaps in zone coverage. With less linebackers on the field to come after runs that make it past the edge, these cornerbacks have a greater responsibility to tackle. Between the advanced tackling responsibilities and the range needed to play in zone coverage, the scheme inherently favors larger corners.

Look for Houston to draft corners likely with some size. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at 6-2 and Florida’s Kaiir Elam are names that Texans fans will likely hear linked to the team frequently leading up to the draft. Meanwhile, corners like Roger McCreary, despite any excellence in inmeasurables and on the field, may be overlooked by the scheme requirements.

Finally, the Tampa 2 scheme employs two safeties. These are known respectively as the strong safety and the free safety.

The strong safety is colloquially called the “box safety.” When you see pundits mock the Seattle Seahawks for their acquisition of Jamal Adams, this is the position they’re referring to. Although not necessarily lesser in coverage, the strong safety is frequently tasked with playing “in the box” or alongside the linebackers to help with the run. They’re ferocious tacklers that need to be equally competent with their deep zone.

The best “box safety” in the class is considered Lewis Cine. Cine was certainly the enforcer on the backend of the Georgia Bulldog defense and involved often to help out against the run. He’s a realistic target at 37th overall in Round 2 if Houston doesn’t make a pick in the secondary during their first two selections. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre also fits this mold.

Meanwhile, the other safety is known as the “free safety.” This is generally the last line of defense, the guy who in Cover 1 is responsible for the deepest zone. They need to be incredibly rangy in coverage to cover sideline to sideline and have a great football IQ to read plays as they develop. This position was the one that cornerback Lonnie Johnson struggled to adjust to. Despite his physical gifts, Johnson often failed to read the play in time to sufficiently play the free safety spot.

The draft’s best talent, according to some, is free safety Kyle Hamilton. What makes Hamilton so elite is not only his ability to tackle or his versatility to contribute at the slot corner position, it’s his recognition of offensive concepts as they develop and knowing where the quarterback is trying to go. Hamilton’s eyes and head often put him in the right position to make huge plays and he’s more than athletic enough to execute. If Houston is comfortable taking the safety at third overall, it’s this insane football IQ that makes them feel this way.

Another target frequently linked to Houston is Illinois safety Kerby Joseph. Joseph took a majority of his college snaps from the free safety position and has a lot of familiarity with Lovie Smith from his time as the head coach there.

Compared to the linebackers and defensive lineman, the defensive back positions are relatively easy to understand. However, in today’s pass-heavy NFL, their importance cannot be understated if Houston wants to win football games next year. It’s the weakest position group on the roster and one that must be addressed.

