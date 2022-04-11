ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth High School Open House for Rising Freshman Thursday

By Chris Popper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are an 8th grader, planning on attending Ellsworth High School next year, then you will want to attend the Open House planned for this Thursday night, April 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors...

Y-105FM

Fire Leads To Thursday Closure Of Red Wing High School

Red Wing, MN (KROC AM News) - Students at Red Wing High School will shift to distance learning Thursday. Not because of Covid but a fire. It broke out in the school’s cafeteria ceiling area around 8:00 pm Wednesday. Red Wing fire crews had it under control in about...
RED WING, MN
WDEA AM 1370

Bucksport, Narraguagus and Jonesport-Beals High Schools Announce 2022 Principal Award Winners

Bucksport, Narraguagus and Jonesport-Beal High Schools have announced their 2022 Maine Principal Association's Principal Award winners for their respective schools. The award, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Selected were Emma Howard from Bucksport High School, Joseph Ray-Smith from Narraguagus High School. The...
BUCKSPORT, ME
The Monroe News

Jefferson Schools to hold open house

Jefferson Schools will host an open house across its buildings Monday. The high school and middle school will be open for the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m., North Elementary will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sodt Elementary from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. and the Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
MONROE, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Open houses set for JCC school bond issue

TECUMSEH - Informational meetings are scheduled regarding the bond issue proposal for Johnson County Central schools. An open house is scheduled March 31 at the JCC high school gym at 6:30 p.m. The JCC middle school gym will host the open house on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. The...
TECUMSEH, NE
Education
