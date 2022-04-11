Rochester police officer injured during illegal weapon arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was injured while making an arrest at a convenience store on Conkey Avenue Saturday.

According to police, officers were led to a corner store in the 300 block of Conkey Avenue for the report of a robbery. Once at the location, a 28-year-old man attempted to flee from the officers.

Shaukyll Adams, 28, was eventually taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after officials located a loaded handgun.

Police say one of the responding officers suffered an injury to his lower body and was transported to a local hospital. The extend of his injury has not been released at this time.

The original incident is being identified by police as customer trouble regarding an ATM.

