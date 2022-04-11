ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to unlock and use Scavenger Tools in Lego Star Wars

By Lauren Aitken
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Scavenger ability is one of the best skills in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as it allows you to uncover even more secrets and collectibles. You can also use it to craft tools and solve puzzles, but it's not available for every character and you'll need to complete the...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

LEGO's Upcoming 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Set Sees Three Build Modes

LEGO is teaming up with Universal for a special Back to the Future release. Taking one of the most iconic vehicles in Hollywood history — the modified DeLorean — LEGO has created a 1,856 piece set of the time machine. There’s a bit of each film in this build as fans have three variations of the time machine to choose from in the single set, including the one from Back To The Future II with fold-up tires. Details like a light-up flux capacitor, a toy box of plutonium, Marty’s hoverboard, and Doc Brown and Marty McFly minifigures complete the offering.
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be the ultimate celebration for fans

There's something oddly soothing about a brand new Lego title, because there's a familiarity to its formula that transcends the hot movie properties each game is attached to. The trademark humor, the endless collectibles, the vast swathes of character unlocks, and the utterly satisfying brick-based gameplay. It's all there. But with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there's just so much of it.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Preview: Built On Hope

I don’t want to shock you, but there is more Star Wars on the way. I recognise this statement reeks of cynicism, and you’d be correct to take that feeling from my words. But in this constant slew of never-ending sequels, prequels, and animated CGI corpses of deceased icons, it’s incredibly easy to become jaded by the constant barrage of content aimed squarely at our nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reinvents LEGO Star Wars From the Ground Up

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga looks to be the biggest LEGO Star Wars game yet. The upcoming game, developed by TT Games, is the first LEGO Star Wars game to adapt all nine core Star Wars films and gives players a chance to follow the Skywalker Saga from the beginning to the very end. It's been six years since TT Games released a LEGO Star Wars game, so LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has the opportunity to not only refresh the game franchise but also to provide some major overhauls and updates. To see just how big the new game is compared to past LEGO Star Wars installments, ComicBook.com had the chance to sit through an extended preview as well as to play through part of the Episode IV chapters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Barbie Fashion Designer#Video Game#The Scraps For Scraps
PC Gamer

Hearthstone's Crab Rave is dropping beats and free stuff for Voyage to the Sunken City

The big dance party is celebrating tomorrow's launch of the next Hearthstone expansion. (And the music actually pretty good!) If you've ever wondered what a rave would be like if the DJ was a crab, and everyone in the audience was a crab, and the whole thing was held underwater, Blizzard is here with the answer. It's the Hearthstone (opens in new tab) Crab Rave, and it's dropping beats and bundles to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Voyage to the Sunken City (opens in new tab) expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

Here's Where "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Falls in the Star Wars Timeline

A number of live-action Star Wars projects have gotten the green light on Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian," and next up is the highly-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular character. Alec Guinness first brought Obi-Wan to life in the 1977 film before McGregor began portraying a younger version in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The last time McGregor appeared as Obi-Wan was in the 2005 film "Revenge of the Sith." Now, McGregor will be bringing the Jedi to the small screen for the first time when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 25, aka the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope," the first film in the franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Bringing Back Star Wars Fan-Favorite Bounty Hunter

A beloved Star Wars bounty hunter could return in Obi-Wan Kenobi!. People are expecting a lot in Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially after the first trailer for the Star Wars series was dropped earlier this month. That means several fan theories popping up all over social media before the show premieres on Disney+. For instance, a new report points out that we'll get to see a familiar face in the latest Lucasfilm project. Will Kenobi bring back a fan-favorite bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy films?
MOVIES
The Independent

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Release date, new gameplay trailer, character pass and how to pre-order

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved by players of all ages for their easy accessibility, detailed level of exploration and a large roster of recognisable characters from the Star Wars universe.The original Lego Star Wars videogame was first released in 2005 and followed the events of episodes one through to three. Subsequent titles have expanded to include the original trilogy, spin-off shows and The Force Awakens. Now, The Skywalker Saga is set to include all nine of the mainline films, making it the biggest title in the Lego games series yet. Players can choose to start their adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
PC Gamer

Sure looks like part of an AT-ST from Star Wars hiding in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer

Square Enix revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 during the series' 20th Anniversary Event, with a trailer appearing by surprise at the end of four minutes of advertizing for an upcoming mobile game. The Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer begins by briefly establishing the setting of Quadratum, a modern-day city that looks like Shibuya, interspersed with a few slow pans over an idyllic forest. As noticed by avid Star Wars fans (opens in new tab), hiding in the top-right corner of one of those shots is an out-of-focus metallic object that looks like the foot of an All Terrain Scout Transport from Return of the Jedi.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Reveals Angel Grove Adventure Pack, Hero Miniatures, and More

Renegade Game Studios recently released their Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, and if you've got the Core Rulebook you can set about creating your own Ranger as well as your Words, weapons, and more to make your adventure truly one of a kind. Now Renegade is introducing several new ways to make your game even better, starting with the Adventures in Angel Grove Adventure Book. The new release includes a new four-part adventure that will take you beyond just Angel Grove to unexplored areas but also will open up new locations in the city. You and the Rangers will be tasked with solving a great mystery, and it is recommended for 4 to 7 characters from level 1 to 5. Adventures in Angel Grove retails for $45, but that's far from all of the new releases to check out, and next up is the new Miniatures Pack.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Korean MMO Black Desert is free to keep for a limited time

Black Desert (formerly Black Desert Online) is a sandbox MMO first released in the west in 2016. As a Korean MMO, it's got an in-depth character creator, better-than-average combat, and a reputation for extreme grindiness. While it's free-to-play in Korea and a couple of other countries, on Steam (opens in new tab) it would normally set you back $10. To celebrate the release of its Eternal Winter expansion, Black Desert is available for free (opens in new tab) until April 13.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Over 50% of Steam's top 100 games work on Steam Deck

Portable PC gaming is really coming to the forefront in 2022. New gaming laptops and mobile chips are being announced, and of course there's the release of Valve's Steam Deck. The portable Switch-like gaming PC has been making waves, and Valve's already planning a Steam Deck 2. What's been equally...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bugsnax is finally releasing on Steam, also coming to Game Pass

Bugsnax is about catching snack food-themed bugs—sandopedes, grapeskeetos, weenyworms—and feeding them to grumpuses, furry explorers who crave bugsnax and whose body parts become the bugsnax they consume. It's a cute, sweet, charming body horror game that released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store back in 2020, and now it's finally about to hit other storefronts.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Looks like Flood Firefight is coming to Halo MCC this week

The developers at 343 Industries look to be teasing cooperative wave-survival mode Flood Firefight for this week. This new incarnation of the wave-based survival mode would let players take on hordes of the zombie-like Flood, rather than the alien Covenant. "Next week, something new is on its way to MCC......
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A new Subnautica game is in development

Unknown Worlds is working on the new sci-fi adventure alongside an unannounced project that's expected to hit Early Access later this year. The 2018 sci-fi survival game Subnautica (opens in new tab) is brilliant, and the 2021 followup, Subnautica: Below Zero (opens in new tab), is a worthy successor; both games were also significant commercial successes. In light of that, it should come as no surprise that developer Unknown Worlds has got a new Subnautica game in development.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Kingdom Hearts 4 revealed at series anniversary event

The fashion king of Square Enix, Tetsuya Nomura seems to be at it again: Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced at a special event celebrating the series' 20th anniversary. For those not in the know, Kingdom Hearts is a long-running JRPG series which (in)famously crosses over the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy, while also building out its own setting and lore. The series was created by Tetsuya Nomura, character designer on several classic Final Fantasy games and director of the excellent Final Fantasy 7 Remake (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy