Portland Sets New April Record In Over 80 Years

Photo: Getty Images

A new record has been set in Portland Monday morning (April 11) thanks to some unexpected snow. The National Weather Service says the Rose City saw its first significant snowfall in April -- a first since they started keeping records.

"In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April. That ended today," NWS tweeted. "Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done." Officials later updated this number to 1 inch. The agency also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas until 10 a.m.

The spring snow came in overnight and created headaches for both residents and all kinds of personnel. Drivers had to deal with a slick morning commute, and at least 12,000 people lost power due to weighed-down branches, according to KATU .

The falling tree debris has also forced the Portland Bureau of Transportation to temporarily shut down roads . Transportation officials urge people to avoid driving if possible until conditions get better.

"By the afternoon, this will really start to turn to rain,” according to KATU meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. "This kinda hits different in the spring. It’s heavy, wet snow rather than the fluffy stuff we see in the winter."