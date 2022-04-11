ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Sets New April Record In Over 80 Years

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJqbY_0f5niYEp00
Photo: Getty Images

A new record has been set in Portland Monday morning (April 11) thanks to some unexpected snow. The National Weather Service says the Rose City saw its first significant snowfall in April -- a first since they started keeping records.

"In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April. That ended today," NWS tweeted. "Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done." Officials later updated this number to 1 inch. The agency also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas until 10 a.m.

The spring snow came in overnight and created headaches for both residents and all kinds of personnel. Drivers had to deal with a slick morning commute, and at least 12,000 people lost power due to weighed-down branches, according to KATU .

The falling tree debris has also forced the Portland Bureau of Transportation to temporarily shut down roads . Transportation officials urge people to avoid driving if possible until conditions get better.

"By the afternoon, this will really start to turn to rain,” according to KATU meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. "This kinda hits different in the spring. It’s heavy, wet snow rather than the fluffy stuff we see in the winter."

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

More snow could be on the way for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just in case one round of April snow wasn't weird enough, Portland might be lined up for a second dusting before the week is over. It's not a sure thing, but according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, weather conditions could allow for more low-level snow overnight and into Wednesday morning, when a new weather front moving inland from the northwest will bring increasing moisture.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

The chance of snow in your backyard this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine?”. Just like 1985’s Back To The Future starring Michael J. Fox, we too are experiencing a bit of time travel in seasons. Sure, it’s early April but the weather this weekend will more closely mimic February. Daytime highs will range from 49 to 52. Low temps will vary from 36 to 40.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

5.1 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast Saturday night

COAST, Ore.- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Oregon coast early Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S reports this happened about 266 miles west of Coos Bay, and 268 miles east of Newport. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a tweet, it said a...
COOS BAY, OR
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Spring Snow#Pdx
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KWCH.com

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.
WICHITA, KS
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
472
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy