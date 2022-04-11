ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fargo that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3Yvi_0f5niPII00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cork N' Cleaver

- Rating: 3 of 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not availabl
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3301 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58104-6289
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvyWd_0f5niPII00
Tripadvisor

#2. HoDo Restaurant

- Rating: 4 of 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 Broadway N The Hotel Donaldson, Fargo, ND 58102-4925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5dE5_0f5niPII00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mezzaluna

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 309 Roberts St N Happy Hour is 5-6 and 9-11, Fargo, ND 58102-4760
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
DAYTON, OH
Bay News 9

Fine dining restaurants face additional hiring hurdle

CLEVELAND — A Paella is a dish served at Mallorca restaurant in Cleveland. Some fine dining restaurants have additional qualifications for candidates. Mallorca in Cleveland prefers candidates with experience and knowledge of Spanish-themed cuisine and culture. Sometimes, high school and college students will not cut it when a restaurant...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Food & Drinks
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
Fargo, ND
Restaurants
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy