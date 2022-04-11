Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19



Lt. Gov. SusanBysiewicz tested positive for COVID-19, state officials say.



Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test Sunday which showed a positive result.



She took a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the results.

The governor's office says they are conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days.



The governor's office says Bysiewicz is feeling well and will isolate at home for the next five days and will not be attending any in-person events this week.



Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second COVID-19 booster shot later this week.



