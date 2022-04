When I first came aboard to begin my journey in The Berkshires, I was travelling each way for about 3 hours from Eastern Connecticut to arrive at my impending destination in Great Barrington. At first, there was some trepidation in bringing me aboard due to the excessive distance, but I am happy to say that anytime my services were needed, the trek out west was completed and NEVER missed a shift which led me to my current on-air post as I've been the midday host for our south county property.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO