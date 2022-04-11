ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Second person dies in Elgin apartment complex shooting

By Peter Marzano, Julian Crews
 3 days ago

ELGIN, Ill. A second man has died in a shooting at an Elgin apartment complex early Sunday morning that left another man dead and wounded four others, police confirmed.

Elgin police said the man succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, with his identity being withheld pending an autopsy from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

2 killed, 4 wounded in Elgin apartment complex shooting

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and appeared to be a gathering.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text.

