Sioux Falls, SD

Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking

By Dakota News Now staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after he was struck while jaywalking Saturday night. According to police spokesman...

Comments / 12

Darth Chaka
3d ago

Yet these losers can't hold Jason Ravnsborg accountable by charging him with murder.. police officers are a joke. no respect for them at all

Reply(1)
4
Marianne Winter
3d ago

so you can't jwalk on 41st but you can on cliff ave?? laws are different on west then on east?? wow.

Reply
4
