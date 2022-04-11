GOTCHA! Twilight Car Burglar In Bergen Nabbed By Off-Duty Passaic County Sheriff’s Officer

Tony Amandee Smith Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An out-of-town vehicle burglar picked the wrong neighborhood, police in Franklin Lakes said.

An off-duty Passaic County sheriff’s officer nabbed Tony Amandee Smith of Monroe Township (Middlesex County) on Colonial Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The officer kept Smith in custody until borough officers collected him, McCombs said.

Smith was booked and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday while awaiting a first appearance on burglary, resisting arrest by eluding and hindering apprehension charges.

He also was wanted on a warrant out of Irvington, records show.

Detective Frank O’Brien and Officers Denis Hill and Stephanie Halihan are investigating.

