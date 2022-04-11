ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

GOTCHA! Twilight Car Burglar In Bergen Nabbed By Off-Duty Passaic County Sheriff’s Officer

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSqXG_0f5ngYjt00
Tony Amandee Smith Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An out-of-town vehicle burglar picked the wrong neighborhood, police in Franklin Lakes said.

An off-duty Passaic County sheriff’s officer nabbed Tony Amandee Smith of Monroe Township (Middlesex County) on Colonial Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The officer kept Smith in custody until borough officers collected him, McCombs said.

Smith was booked and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday while awaiting a first appearance on burglary, resisting arrest by eluding and hindering apprehension charges.

He also was wanted on a warrant out of Irvington, records show.

Detective Frank O’Brien and Officers Denis Hill and Stephanie Halihan are investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

Maxwell Franklin
3d ago

Well done! These criminals are out of control and they ride around in stolen vehicles dropping off more criminals with the police unable to pursue them in the stolen vehicles due to the attorney General of NJ has put a stop on pursuing stolen vehicles. These criminals know this already and they exploit it by badgering the officers by waving as they drive by law enforcement vehicles.Until changes are made be prepared to see it get much worse. The important thing to do is leave nothing visible in your vehicles, lock them up all the time and take your keys with you unless you are willing to have your belongings stolen and possibly your vehicle too.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Irvington, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
Franklin Lakes, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotcha#Burglary#County Jail
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver, Passenger Jailed After Paterson Detectives Find Gun, Drugs In Traffic Stop

A driver who ran a stop sign was arrested along with his passenger after Paterson detectives found a loaded gun and several bags of Ecstasy in the car, authorities said. Jonathan Guerrero of Totowa and Malik Hammond of Paterson, both 24, were sent to the Passaic County Jail after being stopped by Detectives Wojciech Kulbabinski and Kenneth Kerwin on Fulton Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Passaic: Reckless Haledon Driver Who Fled In Aborted Paterson Pursuit Surrenders

A reckless driver who sped from a Passaic County sheriff's officer who was prevented from chasing her surrendered several days later to face charges, authorities said. The officer witnessed Vanessa S. Englishman, 22, of Haledon blowing a red light at Belmont Avenue at West Broadway, nearly hitting a truck whose driver was trying to make a turn, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy