Summers County, WV

Summers and Fayette counties see over 60 new business registrations

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reported the state’s March business growth.

Webster County has the state’s highest new business growth rate for March 2022, with Summers, Fayette, Lincoln, and Berkeley following close behind. Webster County had eight new business registrations in March, a 2.95% increase.

Summers, Fayette, Lincoln and Berkley counties also had significant new business registration growth in March, according to the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division.

  • Summers County: 20 registrations
  • Fayette County: 44 registrations
  • Lincoln County: 9 registrations
  • Berkeley County: 143 registration

With 143 registrations, Berkeley County had the most total new businesses registrations in March. Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell counties led behind Berkeley County in total new registrations.

  • Kanawha County: 141 registrations
  • Monongalia County: 98 registrations
  • Jefferson County: 82 registrations
  • Cabell County: 80 registrations

Statewide in March, 1,430 new businesses were registered with the Secretary’s Office, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. West Virginia registered 12,831 new businesses in the last year, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. During this period, Summers County led all 55 counties with a 30% growth rate.

Visit the Business Statistics Database to see growth in each county.

