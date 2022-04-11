ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Now Desk News Brief – Warmer days (and possibility of severe weather) ahead!

By Krystle Holleman, Justin Bradford
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mix of clouds and sun across the area will make today warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Tonight looks to be partly cloudy with low temperatures...

www.wilx.com



KSLA

Severe weather possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with some of the great weather that we got treated to across the ArkLaTex. As we turn to a new week that will not be the case as we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex tonight and Tuesday morning. While the greatest potential for severe weather will be to our southwest and southeast respectively, all threats will be possible overnight, including tornadoes. On top the severe weather torrential rain is likely early Tuesday morning as well. By Tuesday afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, but this weekend we should see highs move back towards the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Torrential rain and possible severe weather early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! A line of strong and severe storms moved into the region overnight bringing reports of wind damage as well as a potential tornado or two in East Texas. For most of the viewing area we have been dealing with torrential rain overnight as the line of thunderstorms has slowed considerably. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting more strong and potential severe weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along with very heavy rain before we start to see our weather improve as we head into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the rain and storms this morning we should be in good shape the rest of the week and really should have a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s with little humidity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WLTX.com

Sunny tomorrow, severe weather possible by midweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we start off the beginning of the week things are looking pretty good for the Midlands. Lows will start on the cooler side with temperatures in the lower 40s with some upper 30s possible north of I-20. Plenty of sunshine will warm us up through the day with temperatures near the middle 60s by lunchtime and highs reaching the lower 70s in the afternoon. As we head towards Monday night, some clouds will begin to work in the area but no rain is expected.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Lansing, MI
WAPT

MEMA address preparations ahead of severe weather event

JACKSON, Miss. — With severe storms expected Tuesday, MEMA is urging all Mississippians to stay weather aware. On Monday, MEMA put out a warning order for all Mississippi emergency support functions. "This includes our folks that work with MDOT all the way to the Salvation Army, American Red Cross...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

SEVERE WEATHER MOVING ACROSS MUCH OF US (4AM ET)

The odds are you're about to endure stormy weather if you're not already in its wake. A band stretching from the southern to northern border of the US is bringing tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, snow, flooding, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Warmer Days Ahead

Breezy again Monday with temperatures climbing to near 80. Even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with temps into the mid 80s. Sunny skies through most of the week. Cooling this weekend and rain is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

Cold for now but warmer weather ahead

Family, friends, and law enforcement honored a Barry County deputy killed in the line of duty with a special memorial. BigFuture.org announced a $40,000 scholarship for 25 high school seniors. Shylne Funke learned of the surprise Thursday. Cold weather hanging tough. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sunshine finally returns Friday.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy prepared for potential outages Wednesday, Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy has emergency crews on standby for potential power outages Wednesday and Thursday. The WILX First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Scattered storms are expected Wednesday morning, with...
LANSING, MI



