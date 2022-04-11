Now Desk News Brief – Warmer days (and possibility of severe weather) ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with some of the great weather that we got treated to across the ArkLaTex. As we turn to a new week that will not be the case as we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex tonight and Tuesday morning. While the greatest potential for severe weather will be to our southwest and southeast respectively, all threats will be possible overnight, including tornadoes. On top the severe weather torrential rain is likely early Tuesday morning as well. By Tuesday afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, but this weekend we should see highs move back towards the 70s.

