ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich have it all the do ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with Villarreal CF with the Spanish side leading 1-0 from last week's opener. Arnaut Danjuma scored early on to give Unai Emery's men a precious advantage, but El Submarino Amarillo will need...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Moreno
Person
Corentin Tolisso
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Unai Emery
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Bayern's Nagelsmann ready for criticism after Champions League exit

MUNICH, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is prepared to face the music following their Champions League quarter-final exit to underdogs Villarreal on Tuesday while also trying to pick his team up to seal the Bundesliga title for some consolation. The Bavarians suffered a shock 2-1...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa Champions League#Spanish#El Submarino Amarillo#Chelsea#Paramount Bayern Munich#Cbs Sports Network#Paramount Liverpool#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Allianz Arena#Caesars Sportsbook
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Liverpool and Manchester City in collision course for final in Paris

The last four clubs in the Champions League are set in stone. In many ways, this is as ideal a quartet as one could wish for in any Champions League semifinals: The two best teams in Europe, this competition's winningest club and the little team that could, who have already sent European giants tumbling in their wakes. Unai Emery and Carlo Ancelotti have guided the Spanish representatives to the last four the hard way, pointing to a depth of tactical acumen in La Liga that has survived even as superstars have gravitated towards other leagues.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Europa League bets for Apr. 14, 2022

FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt are tied 1-1 on aggregate entering the second leg of their 2022 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal matchup and Camp Nou figures to be rocking. The first leg produced a thrilling draw where Barcelona dominated possession but Frankfurt showed plenty of spark on the counter. And with UEFA doing away with the away goals rule, both clubs will need a win to advance and keep their hopes of playing in the UCL next season alive. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig LIVE: UEFA Europa League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Atalanta take on RB Leipzig in the Uefa Europa League today.European football's second-tier competition is no less exciting than its Champions League bigger brother with some of the best the continent has to offer battling it out for silverware each year.Previously the Uefa Cup, the Europa League sees teams qualify either via their domestic league the previous season or by finishing third in their Champions League group before dropping into the tournament's knockout stages.Sevilla are record holders with six wins, the most recent of which coming in 2020 with victory over Inter Milan in the final.English teams have traditionally performed well with Liverpool (3), Tottenham (2) and Chelsea (2) all previous winners.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt score: Live Europa League updates as Xavi's Barça welcome Bundesliga outfit

Barcelona's Europa League lives are on the line on Thursday when Xavi Hernandez's men host Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch the match live on Paramount+. The first leg finished in a 1-1 draw in Germany, with all roads leading to the famed Camp Nou to decide this tie. The winner in regulation will advance, while a draw would bring on extra time. If 30 extra minutes go by without a winner, then penalty kicks will be used to decide the victor. Barça (-295 via Caesars Sportsbook) are the favorites as they enter on a 15-game unbeaten streak. The winner of this tie will face the winner of the Lyon-West Ham tie in the semifinals.
UEFA
The Independent

Ajax backed to recover from losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United by PSV boss

PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is confident Ajax will survive losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United.Schmidt expects their Eredivisie title rivals to find a high-calibre replacement, with Ten Hag reportedly on the brink of moving to Old Trafford.The 52-year-old is in advanced talks to become United’s new permanent manager, although no agreement has been reached and any potential announcement does not seem likely until after Sunday’s Dutch Cup final between Ajax and PSV.Schmidt is leaving the Philips Stadion at the end of the season after two years in charge and will be replaced by former PSV and Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? After Tuesday’s quarterfinal action, we know it won’t be Chelsea winning it all for a second-straight year. The Blues’ spirited comeback at Real Madrid fell short in extra time, leaving Premier League sides Man City and...
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Give him the No 7 shirt': Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copying his dad's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as he scores for Manchester United's Under-12 side in a youth tournament in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr decided to copy his dad's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for Manchester United's under-12s. The 11-year-old notched the Red Devils fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain. Ronaldo prodded home a set piece from close range, before running towards the corner flag,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy