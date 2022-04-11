Busy I-135 ramp at 13th St. to close for month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers who take 13th Street North to access northbound Interstate 135 will have to use a different route for about one month.

Starting Wednesday, April 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the 13th Street on-ramp to northbound I-135 until mid-May. Crews will also close the right lane and shoulder of northbound I-135.

Crews work on the scene of a significant water main break at I-135 and 17th Street North, Oct. 7, 2021. (KSN Photo)

A KDOT spokesperson said the closures are necessary because the City of Wichita will be repairing a 42-inch water line just north of 13th and I-135.

A City of Wichita spokeswoman tells KSN crews are replacing additional sections of pipe near the rupture location. She said Dondlinger Construction has been contracted to perform the repairs. The work, including the ramp closure, should last until mid-May.

In October, a 42-inch water line near I-135 and 17th Street broke after a power outage caused a change in pressure in the city pipes. As a result, water flooded the area until crews managed to stop the flow.

After the break, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment put Wichita on a temporary boil water advisory. It lasted for two days.

