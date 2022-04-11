Community clean up event to be held in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced a community clean up day will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The event, which will begin at 9:00 a.m., is part of Keep Jackson Beautiful Month. Volunteers will pick up trash and take part in landscaping work. Keep Jackson Beautiful will provide trash bags, grabbers and safety vests for volunteers.

The clean up event will start at Duling Hall where volunteers will be able to pick up their supplies and then head to their work assignments.

Click here to volunteer for the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.