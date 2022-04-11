ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community clean up event to be held in Fondren

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced a community clean up day will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The event, which will begin at 9:00 a.m., is part of Keep Jackson Beautiful Month. Volunteers will pick up trash and take part in landscaping work. Keep Jackson Beautiful will provide trash bags, grabbers and safety vests for volunteers.

Rez Life Crawfish Festival set for May 7

The clean up event will start at Duling Hall where volunteers will be able to pick up their supplies and then head to their work assignments.

Click here to volunteer for the event.

