LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Island man following a traffic stop on the interstate where a stolen gun was recovered. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., LSO said a member of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a car on I-80, that was eastbound, near mile marker 394. Deputies said the car was stopped for following too closely.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO