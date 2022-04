Sister Irene Skeehan, 90, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for most of her life, died on March 10, 2022, at Ross Hall in Leavenworth, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Feb. 14, 1949, and served primarily as an educator, missionary, and pastoral minister. To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/sisterireneskeehan/.

