Palatka, FL

Hiding kitten rescued from inside rim of Florida driver's tire

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a kitten that had taken refuge inside the rim of a driver's tire.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and Palatka Police Department officers were flagged down by a driver in Palatka who requested help finding the source of a "weird noise" coming from their vehicle.

"When they looked under the car they found a small scaredy cat that was too petrified to come out," the post said.

The sheriff's office said its fleet manager responded to the scene and removed the tire, allowing the kitten to be safely extracted.

"Deputies brought the kitten to Animal Control where he has the nickname Trooper. Unsure if he likes car rides after that last trip," the post said.

