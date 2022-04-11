Bond denied for Upstate man accused of killing his father

Bond has been denied for an Upstate man accused of killing his father. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say, 21 year old Aaron Bruhn killed his father Jonathan Bruhn, earlier this year.

The elder Bruhn died after he was shot in his home on High Peak Drive in Greenville, the morning of January 11th. Aaron Bruhn is charged with Murder and Possession Of A Weapon During A Violent Crime. A judge denied him bond on Friday pending a mental health evaluation.