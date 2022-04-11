ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale defended by Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro who says fans who heckle star are ‘booing history of the club’

CASEMIRO has defended Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale from fan heckling, saying that those who boo him are booing "the history of the club."

The Welshman met a rough reaction from home fans after coming on in the second half against Getafe on Saturday.

This is not the first time Gareth Bale has clashed with Real Madrid fans Credit: Mark Pain / Premium Sports Image
Madrid defender Casemiro spoke up in defence of Bale Credit: Rex

It was his first appearance at the Bernabeu since February 2020 but Madrid supporters did not seem pleased to see the winger.

His second-half substitution was met with boos and whistling in the latest example of Bale's strained relationship with the club supporters.

But midfielder Casemiro came to his defence as he hit out at the boo boys.

He said: "I don't like it when they boo Bale, he’s a historic player for Real Madrid. When they boo Bale, they boo the history of the club.

"We will need the supporters behind us and when they whistle one they whistle all of us.

"I hope our supporters produce an atmosphere that will make the hairs on the back of the neck stand up. We need them."

The Bale booing comes a few weeks after he was branded a "parasite" by a Spanish newspaper over his conduct at Real Madrid.

But the ex-Spurs attacker reacted furiously at the "malicious" attacks and condemned the comments as "slanderous and derogatory" on social media.

It was a comfortable win for Madrid in the end, with Carlo Ancelotti's men 12 points clear at the top of La Liga with only seven games to go.

Bale's agent confirmed earlier this month that he will be leaving the Spanish club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

