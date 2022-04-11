Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-11 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic...
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Osceola...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY, APRIL 22 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday, April 22. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Wednesday will cause the river to rise. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 03/22/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 79.0 feet, Property in low lying areas needs to be removed. Access roads to oil and gas rigs may be flooded. Levee gates should be closed before the river reaches 80 feet. There is minor flooding at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 77.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning, April 17th, and continue rising to 80.4 feet Tuesday morning, April 19th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 77.4 Thu 9 AM 77.0 78.0 79.1 RISING
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain steady at 21.7 feet through late Sunday, and will fall to 21.6 feet just after midnight Monday, April 18th. The river will then remain steady at 21.6 feet through late Wednesday. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Thu 10 AM 21.7 21.7 21.7 STEADY
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Osceola...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY, APRIL 22 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday, April 22. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-22 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Northwesterly winds gusting 20-25 mph will combine with relative humidities dropping below 30 percent this afternoon to produce an elevated risk of fire spread for northeastern New Jersey.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 20:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS MOVING INTO THE AREA A line of showers will move across the area through 130 pm this afternoon. This line of showers will produce wind gusts to 45 mph. These winds could blow around unsecured objects or blow down a few tree limbs.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas around homes on Mill and Island Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile at times as snow showers move through today.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 08:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind gusts of 45 to 57 mph are no longer expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes this morning. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT this morning.
Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a mile at times. Drifting snow will create poor road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
