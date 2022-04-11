Review: The Great North “Dead Moon Walking Adventure”

I know it can be hard to find free, fun things to do for adults and kids. Especially something that might make 'em think a little. I mean, sure, you can take them out to let them run around and that's great (we all know they need that!), but what's something you can do together? Something that'll make a memory, but will also let you encourage your young one to read? I've got it! It's coming up in the month of April with the Sedalia Downtown Alliance, the Boonslick Regional Library, and the Sedalia Public Library. It's called the Downtown Sedalia Book Walk. There's a separate, different one that goes all the time with the Sedalia Parks and Rec at Hubbard Park, so there's no reason you couldn't do both, really.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 25 DAYS AGO