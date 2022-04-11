CITY ADMINISTRATOR GIVES AN UPDATE ON AN ANIMAL COMPLAINT FORM

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emily Hernandez, her uncle Paul Westover, and family friend William Merry will spend at least 30 days in prison for their roles in the Capitol riot Monday. Video captured the trio inside the Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6 holding shards of the wooden...
ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall. Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014. Last […]
A 17-year veteran of the Geneva Police Department (GPD) has filed a complaint against the department and the City of Geneva, claiming he was discriminated against for his struggle with depression. Patrick Nolin filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights in late September of 2021....
Sticker shock continues at gas stations across the state and country as prices remain near record highs. Four people were found dead in a mobile home fire, a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash with injured children in the car, and your forecast. First Warn 5:...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The current city administrator in Byron is leaving to take a job with Olmsted County. Mary Blair-Hoeft will become the county’s next director of Property Records and Licensing (PRL) effective April 25, 2022. She will have the opportunity to train under current Olmsted County PRL Director Mark Krupski until his retirement on May 31.
Anyone whose car has ever developed an electrical gremlin that the repair shop took a week to find and fix can sympathize with Madison Krell. Now just magnify that by five different levels of electrical relays, switches, and wiring, and the magnitude of the challenge the Ohio Department of Transportation’s engineer in charge of maintaining the Craig Memorial Bridge faces in working to get the bridge working again.
Since it started accepting applications for the license online on March 15, the state's Office of Cannabis Management has received more than 150 applications for licenses. Applications are still being reviewed with assistance from the Cannabis Control Board.
