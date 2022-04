Portland, Oregon-based rapper Yeat has officially announced his upcoming tour dates, hitting the road next month in support of his most recent studio album release, 2 Alivë. The tour announcement comes after Yeat was missing from all of the hottest hip-hop festival lineups, telling his fans that his absence from Rolling Loud and other big shows will make sense soon. While he will certainly make his way to the Rolling Loud stage one day, he's kicking off this leg of his career with some headline shows, bringing his frequent collaborator SeptembersRich along for the ride as support.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO