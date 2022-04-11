Kim Kardashian's Sparks With Pete Davidson Happened Before Their 'Saturday Night Live' On-Screen Kiss

Click here to read the full article.

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had their eyes on each other well before her debut on Saturday Night Live last October. The SKIMS founder is now revealing in the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu that they had a meet-cute moment at the Met Gala in September.

Kardashian ran into Davidson at some point during the high-fashion evening to relay her doubts about taking on the hosting gig. “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met, and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said on the reality show, via Page Six . “And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’” Her comedic timing and funny monologue surprised many of her critics, but it was her Aladdin sketch with Davidson that changed her life.

That magical moment where they shared their first kiss with the entire world meant so much to them that Davidson even gifted their costumes (and the magic carpet) from the sketch to Kardashian for Valentine’s Day. While fans are clamoring to see the comedian in the family’s reality show, the reality star has already confirmed that he does not appear on camera. “ I have not filmed with him , and I’m not opposed to it,” she told Variety. “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

With Davidson making a cameo at The Kardashians premiere last week , the couple is getting closer and closer to making their official red-carpet debut together. Perhaps they will pick a PR-perfect moment like the upcoming Met Gala in May, where their romance first blossomed.

