Grove’s Brittle Works in Hershey

Mister 01 started in a random office building just off Lincoln Road, where they're still serving some of Miami's strangest and most delicious pizza. There are now locations scattered around town, including in Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. And this location is a great place to sit down for a casual meal and dig into Mister 01 classics like the star luca pie, which has perfectly contained little pockets of hot ricotta cheese in its thin, folded crust. Or you can get weird with the coffee paolo, featuring mozzarella, gorgonzola, honey, spicy salami, and coffee grounds. It's a pizza that sends us into a temporary state of confusion before winning us over by the third bite. If there are no tables available in the indoor/outdoor space, walk up to their little pizza ventanita, place a to-go order, and have a picnic at one of the nearby parks.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO