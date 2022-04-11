ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘American Song Contest’ to include electronic music hitmaker

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) — State pride is on the line once again Monday with “American Song Contest” on NBC, it is the next to last week of auditions in the competition that is seeking out the nation’s next big hit song. Thanks to his jury pick win...

KPLC TV

DeRidder songwriter represents Louisiana in American Song Contest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brittany Pfantz, a DeRidder native, is representing the state of Louisiana in the American Song Contest. “I grew up, you know there’s a church on every corner so I grew up in church there. My parents, their parents all born and raised. Haven’t left. And so it’s definitely like my roots and I am proud. I’m proud to be from DeRidder, honestly,” Pfantz said.
DERIDDER, LA
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KCJJ

CR woman competes Monday night on NBC’s “American Song Contest”

A Cedar Rapids woman is representing Iowa Monday night on NBC’s “American Song Contest”. The televised competition is modeled after the “Eurovision Song Contest”. Artists representing all 50 states will perform original songs as they compete to win America’s vote for best hit song. At the end of each night, one artist is selected by a national jury of music industry experts to automatically advance to the semi-finals. Then, America’s votes help to decide which three additional artists will advance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
American Songwriter

AleXa Brings the Heat to ‘American Song Contest’ with K-Pop Song “Wonderland”

There’s no way to avoid it (and why would you want to?), K-pop music is taking off. Helping to bring the genre to mainstream music in the United States is Oklahoma-born singer and dancer AleXa. She was born to a South Korean mother and an American father in Tulsa where she discovered K-pop in the late 2000s. As a K-pop artist, she has appeared on reality competitions Rising Legends and Produce 48. Now, AleXa has joined the ranks of competitors on the American Song Contest as she chases after the title of Best Original Song.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Meet Hueston, First ‘American Song Contest’ Artist in the Semifinals

Hueston was announced as the first American Song Contest artist to advance into the semifinals on Monday night’s episode. Following performances by the 11 artists, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced Hueston as the jury vote of the night. This singer from Rhode Island took to stage singing...
NFL
Variety

Greg Lipstone to Oversee Eurovision Expansion as President and COO of American Song Contest

Click here to read the full article. Former Propagate president Greg Lipstone is making the move over to oversee American Song Contest Inc. as its president and COO, just days before the ambitious NBC competition series launches on March 21. An offshoot of the long-running global phenomenon Eurovision, “American Song Contest” will attempt to try something similar in the United States, via song writing and performer competitors representing 56 U.S. states and territories. In taking over the company, Lipstone has been tasked with developing and growing the Eurovision Song Contest internationally via new markets and new revenue streams — including new...
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Nicole Baker Leaving WJZ: Where Is the Baltimore Anchor Going?

Nicole Baker has been bringing compelling news stories to Baltimore for almost four years on WJZ. So when she announced she is leaving the station, Baltimore residents were naturally dejected. They had several queries about why Nicole Baker is leaving WJZ and where she is going next. The journalist has answered most of the queries, and fortunately, Baltimore has a few more days of Nicole Baker on WJZ before they bid farewell to this amazing anchor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
NBC4 Columbus

Autism Puzzle

The Foundation takes a different approach to Name, …. Ohio’s first Black woman justice weighs in on Ketanji …. Big Bucks! See how much Ohio State tickets have increased …
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

