Driver acquitted in deadly Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The driver in a November 2019 crash that killed another person was acquitted of manslaughter last week in a bench trial.

Hailey Crabtree, of Springfield, Missouri, had been charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter. Cole County Judge Daniel Green acquitted her of the manslaughter chargeFriday and said he would rule on the leaving the scene charge at a later date.

Crabtree was accused of hitting and killing Eric N. Krauter, 51, of Slaughter, Louisiana, who was found on the side of Highway 50. Krauter was allegedly hit by the passenger side door of Crabtree's Ford Fusion.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crabtree allegedly continued driving on Highway 50 after hitting Krauter until her vehicle became inoperative, police said. She allegedly told police she didn't stop after the crash because she was scared.

Crabtree was released on bond in August, according to online court records.

