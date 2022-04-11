Live At 9: TN lawmakers consider program to train inmates to become truckers
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal with a two-fold agenda: it could increase the number of...wreg.com
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal with a two-fold agenda: it could increase the number of...wreg.com
Making more places to park would help moving loads more efficiently as well. The problem of not having things on the store shelves isn't just on the truck drivers side of things, it is because their is a shortage of workers in the facilitys everywhere. it takes 3 times longer to load and unload now. the fuel prices aren't helping either. myself and many other drivers who own our trucks also have shortened our loads a week. also, the load broker's pay on loads have not increased with the price of fuel going up. brokers pay is the same as 2 years ago, when fuel is over twice as much today.
Criminals in trucks going all over America. Nothing wrong could go on with that. Geez.
Comments / 19