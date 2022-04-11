Watch Gov. Justice’s Monday COVID briefing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.
You can watch the briefing live in the player above or on the WBOY 12 News Facebook page.
In his last briefing , Gov. Justice urged those who are eligible to get their second COVID booster shot.
See updated COVID numbers for Monday .
