Geneseo, IL

Update – Traffic Alert: Semi rollover on I80 between Big X and Geneseo

By Jennifer Russell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne lane of Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed for a Semi rollover...

Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Geneseo, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Big X#Rollover#Semi
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rucker Road closed due to semi crash

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are on scene of an accident involving a semi in the 5600 block of Rucker Road just outside of Henderson. We are told the roadway is shutdown at this time as crews are working to clear the scene. There is no word if there are any injuries to report. […]
HENDERSON, KY
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load, blocks road in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police report a semi-truck lost its load and the debris is blocking the roadway. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of the 3500 block of South Main St. near the McDonald’s because the southbound lanes are blocked.
LINDALE, TX
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crashes closes westbound Interstate 70 west of Columbia

A crash has closed westbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 40 exit, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported Thursday. The post Crashes closes westbound Interstate 70 west of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KWQC

Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department identified the man killed in a single-car crash Sunday night. The man was identified as 63-year-old Grayling E. Ramsey, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to a media release, deputies responded to a crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Journal Star

2 pedestrians die after being hit by vehicle in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA – Two people died Sunday night when a vehicle struck them, according to police. The pedestrians were hit around 10:15 p.m. Sunday evening. East Peoria police Chief Rick Brodrick said his department handled the initial investigation near the 3300 block of North Main Street.  He said his officers processed the driver of the vehicle for allegedly driving...
EAST PEORIA, IL

