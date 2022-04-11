ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo named Songwriter of the Year, “Levitating” is Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo is the Songwriter of the Year. That’s according to the performance-rights organization ASCAP, which has handed out its annual Pop Music Awards. Olivia, who just won several Grammys and Kids’ Choice Awards, won Songwriter of...

GreenwichTime

Olivia Rodrigo Makes ‘Sense of the World’ With Her Songwriting in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Trailer

Olivia Rodrigo is giving Sour fans an inside look at her album-making process with the new concert film, Driving Home 2 U, out on Disney+ March 25. “I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to, in a long time, as a new person,” says Rodrigo at the start of the trailer for the film, which follows her on a road trip between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, where she filmed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and started writing Sour.
MUSIC
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke Posthumously Wins Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year At iHeartRadio Music Awards

The world really misses Pop Smoke. The Brooklyn-born musical talent was seemingly just tapping into his boundless creativity and versatility at the time of his death, which makes the circumstances surrounding his passing that much more heartbreaking. Reaching the playlists of millions with his influential take on drill music, Pop's two posthumous albums have offered clear indicators of the late rapper's undeniable talent. He had a song for everybody, and his music continues to bring joy to people's lives even after his death.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ted Lasso’s potty-mouthed star Brett Goldstein teaches Cookie Monster about F-word on Sesame Street ... in lesson about fairness

Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein made a cameo on the iconic series Sesame Street in which he taught Cookie Monster and Tamir a lesson on the F-word - fairness. The 41-year-old actor, who plays the role of potty mouth soccer player Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ show, was seen in a kitchen setting alongside the characters as they finished baking cookies in a clip posted on Entertainment Weekly Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher are among dozens of celebrity investors piling into crypto startup MoonPay

Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg are among 60 new celebrity investors in fintech startup MoonPay. The company lets users buy cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers or mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In November, MoonPay announced its first-ever...
CELEBRITIES

