SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of historic artifacts will soon be returned to the Upper Skagit Tribe from the city of Seattle. The city has had the stone and bone artifacts since Seattle City Light crews excavated the Gorge Inn site northeast of Seattle in 2013 for a renovation project, KUOW reported. The Seattle City Council voted this week that the tribe should have ownership of them. It was a unanimous vote, 8-0.

