School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday. It shows Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl, before falling to the ground and hitting his head on a table.Guetschow, who was working as a security guard at the school, then pushes the girl's head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO