Buffalo Cops Who Severely Injured Elderly Protester Cleared Of Wrongdoing
iheart.com
3 days ago
Two Buffalo police officers who shoved an elderly protester to the ground have been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator. Martin Gugino confronted a line of police officers wearing riot gear during a racial injustice protest in Buffalo in June 2020. As Gugino approached the officers, he was shoved...
A woman charged with setting fire to two police vehicles during civil disorder in Philadelphia following 2020 protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty to lesser offenses in an agreement with federal prosecutors. Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 35, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of...
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 20-year-old man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a 2020 demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Seattle Times reports the King County Prosecuting...
Police officers in Denver violated the rights of protesters during the huge 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, a federal jury said Friday. As a result, 12 protesters were awarded a total of $14 million in damages after a three-week trial that lawyers involved in the case characterized as the first trial in a lawsuit that challenged police tactics during the 2020 protests that broke out across the country after the killing of Floyd.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Prosecutors have cleared a West Michigan police officer of wrongdoing after a motorist accused him of kicking an opossum off a road and swearing. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker issued an opinion Tuesday, March 22, saying there is no evidence the officer committed animal abuse. A...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 23, members of the Highway 94 East Fire Department were called to the 13,000 block of Hill Valley Lane for a call of an elderly woman falling. Upon arriving, crews met in the woods with members of the Benton County Sheriff’s office, who were waiting with the injured […]
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. It happened about 7:40 pm. Thursday in the area of Highway 31 and 9th Street SE, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Huntsville Hospital with severe injuries.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested and more than $12,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 in cash were seized after officials executed a search warrant in Arnold.
Tyson Bargerstock and Timothy Bottorf were arrested after law enforcement with the state and county raided a home on Fourth Avenue, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday.
Bargerstock was arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges while Bottorf was wanted on a warrant for robbery causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said.
Over 115 grams of crystal meth worth $11,500 was seized, along with dozens of packets of suboxone worth $500 and some fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. Law enforcement also found $15,275 in cash and a pistol.
“I continue to be impressed with the unrelenting law enforcement officers on the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the collaboration between local, county, and state agencies. Every seizure results in more illegal drugs and guns off the streets and out of our communities. I thank everyone involved,” Ziccarelli said.
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
Comments / 0