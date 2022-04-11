WORX Landroid robot lawn mower gets rare discount for spring 2022

If you’ve ever seen a robot lawn mower before, you probably dreamed of getting one but decided against it because they’re priced well out of reach for many people. You’re in luck today, however, because Amazon is offering a crazy deal on the popular WORX WR140 Landroid S robot lawn mower that drops this top-rated model to its lowest price ever.

The WORX Landroid S is one of the best robot lawn mowers available right now. It’s able to mow up to 1/8 acre of lawn at a time on its own. Just set it up once and you won’t have to worry about mowing your lawn for the rest of the season!

On top of this great deal, there are other models on sale too. It doesn’t matter if you need to cut a 1/8 acre yard, a 1/4 acre yard, or a 1/2 acre yard. Whatever the case, there’s a model for you.

Rare robot lawn mower price discount

Everyone knows that robotic vacuums like the kind iRobot’s Roomba brand sells are fantastic. It doesn’t matter if you get an entry-level model like the Roomba 692 (now on sale for $199!) or a top-of-the-line Roomba j7+ that can empty its own dust bin. Either way, you’re going to love it. Additionally, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What’s not to love? Just set it up in any area of your home that needs regular cleaning. You never have to worry about vacuuming the floor on a regular basis again. That’s because you’ll have a robot to take care of it for you.

Now, imagine you could say the same thing about the grass in your yard. Guess what: You can.

The WORX Landroid S is one of the hottest robot mowers out there right now, and it just dropped to a new all-time low price yet on Amazon.

This model retails for $950, and that’s how much you’ll pay if you buy it from WORX. On Amazon, however, this robot lawn mower price has been cut to $912.44 for a limited time.

Today’s deal actually beats Amazon’s previous low by about $10.

WORX Landroid S quick review

This model is fully automated and designed to cut lawns up to 1/8 of an acre in size all on its own.

The Landroid S is very easy to set up thanks to detailed instructions. That means you can clearly define the complete area where you want the Landroid S to mow. The WORX Landroid app has gotten better and better over the years. There are all kinds of great functions you can access.

Plus, the Landroid S has an obstacle avoidance feature. This lets it move around any unforeseen objects. Trust us, your dog will thank you.

WORX’s Landroid S can work its way around boxes, flower beds, gazebos, sheds, and anything else you might have in your yard. You might never have to worry about mowing the lawn or paying a landscaper again.

We absolutely loved it when we reviewed this brilliant little WORKX Landroid robot mower a few years ago. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll get this awesome gadget at the best price we’ve seen. In fact, this might be the best robot lawn mower price you find anywhere right now.

Other models on sale

In addition to the entry-level WORX Landroid S, there are a few other models that are discounted right now. In fact, every WORX robot lawn mower has a price cut today on Amazon.

The WORX Landroid M robot mower is designed to work on lawns up to 1/4 of an acre. And right now, this model is down to $1,060 at Amazon. It’s normally $1,100, so that’s a decent discount.

Then there’s the WORX Landroid L, which is the top-of-the-line model. It costs $1,400, but it covers up to a 1/2 acre of grass. That’s 21,780 square feet!

When choosing the right model for your yard, there’s one important thing to keep in mind. We’re talking about lawn sizes here, not property sizes. You might live on a 1-acre plot, but you only have 1/4 acre of grass fenced in.

Keep that in mind because you can waste a lot of money by getting the wrong model. The price difference between each robot lawn mower is fairly significant.

