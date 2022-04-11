ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

Two arrested in plot to smuggle drugs into Fentress County Jail

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people face drug and bribery charges after Fentress County investigators foiled a scheme to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

According to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, conversations on the Fentress County Jail Inmate phone purportedly detailing to a plan to sneak tobacco products into the jail were intercepted on March 27.

Fentress County man charged with 2016 murder of Indiana man

Investigators said an inmate James Shrewsbury and his girlfriend, identified as Katelyn Phillips, planned to hide narcotics in a can of tobacco and bribe a correctional officer $300 to sneak the can into the jail.

On March 30, the correctional officer met with Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon and detectives to arrange a meeting with the inmate’s girlfriend. The officer later received the can of tobacco and $300 in cash in the meeting with Phillips.

(Photos: Fentress County Sheriff’s Office)

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine and 10 Subutex pills were discovered in the sealed can of tobacco by narcotics detectives.

Knoxville gang members sentenced on homicide and drug trafficking convictions
    James Shrewsbury
    Katelyn Phillips
Photos: Fentress County Sheriff’s Office

James Shrewsbury was charged with bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over .5 grams, conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and attempted introduction into a penal institution.

Phillips was arrested on April 1 by Cookeville City Police . She faces charges of bribery of a public servant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance for resale and attempted introduction into a penal facility. She will also have pending drug charges from the Cookeville City Police.

