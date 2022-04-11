Crash closes area near Lape Road in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A four-vehicle accident on State Route 43 at Lape Road in North Greenbush closed the area for about six hours on Monday. The North Greenbush Police Department said the area was closed for an investigation and to clean up debris.

Around 11:20 a.m., a dump truck was traveling eastbound on Route 43 when it struck a vehicle and pushed the car into oncoming traffic, striking a third vehicle. The dump truck then overturned and dumped asphalt millings on the road and partially buried a fourth vehicle, which was westbound.

One driver was seriously injured. All drivers were taken to Albany Medical Center for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Any witnesses are asked to contact the North Greenbush Police Department at (518) 283-5323.

