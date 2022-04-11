No Injuries After Large Sawmill Fire in Morehead

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
Central Point — The KTVL News 10 Tower Camera captured footage of a large structure fire at 3072 Old Military Rd. in Central Point on Saturday afternoon. The fire has been extinguished. Jackson County Fire District No. 3 and Medford Fire Department were on the scene. A nearby car...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash. The crash happened during spring break in Florida. According to The Trail Blazer, Stephen Bowling died Wednesday on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, and two other students are still fighting for their lives after that crash as well.
WASHINGTON (7News) — A woman rescued from a basement fire that broke out in a two-story apartment building in the 200 block of T Street NW has died, D.C. Fire & EMS said Thursday. The woman was rescued from the home Wednesday with critical life-threatening injuries. D.C. Fire &...
BRATTLEBORO — There were no injuries in a three-alarm fire late Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Fire Chief Leonard Howard. A structure fire was reported at 50 Westgate Drive just after 11 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters saw fire coming from the roof of the two-story wood frame building. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the commercial/residential building, the release says.
FAIRBURY — No one was injured Saturday afternoon after an attic fire broke out at a home south of Fairbury. Firefighters were called at 2:23 p.m. to the residence at 3894 North 2100 East Road and Josh Hoselton, Fairbury assistant fire chief, said the fire was contained to the attic. The cause is unknown and is under investigation.
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine Fire Department were dispatched just after midnight Saturday to a garage on fire near Rode Avenue and Harriet Street. Upon arrival, Firefighters breached the overhead door to attack the fire while other crews attacked the fire from the opposite side of the exterior.
(Updated 9:25 a.m., 03/27/2022) Emergency responders extinguished a fire that broke out at the ExxonMobil Billings Refinery Saturday night. According to an ExxonMobil spokesperson, the fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire was extinguished around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Emergency crews in Anderson are on the scene of a large fire at Newco Metals. The fire began around 3 p.m. near the old Mounds Mall on East 22nd Street. Heavy black smoke is visible for several miles. Numerous fire agencies are assisting the Anderson Fire Department.
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Investigators are looking into what caused two box trucks to catch fire in Rancho Cordova early Friday morning.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. along Business Park Drive near Bradshaw Road.
Sacramento Metro Fire says the trucks appear to belong to a hospice company.
No structures were threatened in the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Antioch, California – A two-alarm fire that engulfed several apartments in Antioch at Auto Center and Sycamore Drives on Friday night caused at least 33 people to be evacuated from their homes. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District notified the public about the fire at 8:42 p.m. on...
Officials say no one was injured when a bar in Waterville started on fire early Saturday morning. The Le Sueur County Sheriff responded to a report of a fire at the Funky Munky Bar on Main St East at 3:07 a.m. The Waterville Fire Department arrived on the scene and...
